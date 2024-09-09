Jayam Ravi announces separation from wife Aarti

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 9 : Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has announced his separation from his wife, Aarti, after 15 years of marriage.

Taking to his X account on Monday, Ravi shared a statement, where he explained the decision to part ways was made after careful thought and discussion.

In his post, the actor began by saying that he has always been open and honest with his fans and the media.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you," he wrote.

Grateful for your love and understanding. Jayam Ravi pic.twitter.com/FNRGf6OOo8 — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) September 9, 2024

Ravi went on to explain that the decision to dissolve his marriage with Aarti was not made in haste.

"After much thought, reflections, and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved," the actor shared.

He also made a request for privacy during this challenging time.

"In light of this, I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumours, or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private," Ravi wrote in his statement.

The news of their separation comes a few months after rumours began circulating when Aarti deleted photos of the couple from her Instagram page. The couple, who married in June 2009, are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor