Jayam Ravi thanks fans, family, friends on completing 19 years in film industry

Chennai, June 22 Actor Jayam Ravi, who has delivered several critically acclaimed hits in Tamil, has penned an emotional note of gratitude to family, friends, media and the fans as he completes 19 productive years in the film industry.

In a statement, the actor said, "To my beloved ones, it all looks like yesterday! The memory of facing the camera, for the first time for my debut movie 'Jayam' is still fresh in my memory. And today, I have completed 19 years. It seems like a magical whirlwind. The creators and magic behind this journey are many, and I am a mere performer, a medium that translated their vision on the screens.

"My father has been the ultimate source of all my energy, and passion, who identified my potential to be an actor, even before I self-realized them. My mother, who has been my emotional support, is my backbone. My elder brother Raja always envisioned a successful actor and made it happen with his Midas-touch. I thank my wife Aarti, who is my first critic and friend.

"I thank my senior actors in the industry for being my source of inspiration. Their unceasing energy, insatiable passion, and sheer commitment to their profession keep me highly motivated.

"I thank my producers. directors, co-stars, industry friends, and technic, who earnestly wanted me to scale great heights with every film, they were associated with me. I take this opportunity to thank everyone from the press-media fraternity and social media influencers, who have never missed to appreciate my works, and at the same time, helped me improvise my career with their positive criticism.

"I am saving the best for the last to thank my fans, whose unconditional love and support have not just nurtured my career, but instilled a lot of responsibilities in me to deliver the best works. Thank you all! With lots of love!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor