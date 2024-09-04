Jenna Ortega feels coping with fame needs adjustment

Los Angeles, Sep 4 Actress Jenna Ortega says she is still adjusting to her status as one of Hollywood's biggest names.

Ortega told MTV: "It's definitely an adjustment."

Jenna turned to her ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” co-star Winona Ryder for some advice about navigating fame at such a young age, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I'm very grateful to be where I am and she had kind of a similar thing to say. It was just so nice to speak to someone who actually understood me because ... you know, you can turn to your family who loves and supports you, but they don't know. You know?

"It was really insightful and opening - and that was definitely one of the things we connected on."

Ryder too had previously shared that she has a "sacred bond" with the “Wednesday” star. The veteran actress built a deep connection with Ortega on the sets of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

Ryder, who also starred in the original “Beetlejuice” movie back in 1988, told The Sun newspaper: "I felt like I was seeing a younger version of myself - only she’s 100 times cooler. I loved what Jenna brought so much. It’s unique. She just blows me away. She is an incredible person. She is one of my favourite people. She is the most authentic ­person.

"Once the conversation started, it never stopped. I had this sacred bond with Jenna that was insanely magical. It’s like soulmates almost."

Directed by Tim Burton, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is an American fantasy comedy horror film, and a sequel to the 1988 popular movie “Beetlejuice”. The film also stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara reprising their roles alongside new cast members Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe.

