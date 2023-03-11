Jenna Ortega teases there's no love triangle in 'Wednesday' Season 2

Los Angeles, March 11 Actress Jenna Ortega has discussed the future of Wednesday Addams and has teased what to expect in the upcoming season of the Netflix hit show 'Wednesday'.

During her appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Thursday, March 9, the 20-year-old actress said: "We just started getting a writers' room together and talking about it."

She added: "I think we want to up the horror aspects a little bit and get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual and fight her own crime."

Season 1 was both a murder mystery as well as a love triangle between Wednesday, Hunter Doohan's Tyler and Percy Hynes White's Xavier, not to mention Wednesday's blossoming friendship with Emma Myers' Enid, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 'Wednesday' star, who's set to become executive producer of the series' season 2, in a new conversation with Jimmy Fallon isn't the first time she's expressed her hopes for the second season.

"I think, me personally, I would love to see the series get a little bit darker," she told E! News on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet January 10. "Embrace the horror aspect a little bit more."

Ortega also shared similar sentiments in her recent episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast.

"I don't think I've ever had to put my foot down on a set in the way that I had to on 'Wednesday' because it's so easy to fall into that category, especially with this type of show," she said.

"Everything that she does, everything that I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense."

While the second season of 'Wednesday' crawls its way to Netflix, fans can see Jenna in movie theatres right now, as 'Scream VI' is now playing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor