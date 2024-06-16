Jennifer Aniston shares special birthday wish for Courteney Cox, says, "I can't imagine a world without her"

Washington [US], June 16 : Actor Jennifer Aniston celebrated her friend and star Courteney Cox's birthday with a special post. She shared a series of pictures featuring them together, reported People.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a series of pictures. "Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial," Aniston wrote in the caption.

She shared a string of pictures. In one of them, both can be seen posing together with Cox's daughter, Coco, 20, when she was younger, sleeping between them. It also included a video from 'Friends' starring the actors and a screenshot of a video call.

"she's funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn't know you," her caption continued.

"Terrified of dogs even though I've never known her NOT to have at least two of them..Fiercely loyal to the end. "

While praising her, she mentioned, "She'll redecorate a room like nobody's business. Spot a smudge on a window from a mile (literally) away. She doesn't care what other people think!!.. I can't imagine a world without her. It's one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life... Happy happy birthday CC. I love you"

The two have maintained a close connection for many years, which started during their renowned sitcom. They just had a great time on a girls' night out in April in Los Angeles.

Cox honoured her friend on social media when Aniston turned 55 in February.

"Happy Birthday my sweet Jenny Louise. Also don't know why I call her that...but I sure do love you ," the Cougar Town star wrote of Aniston at the time, reported People.

