Jennifer Aniston wasn't a fan of 'The Rachel' haircut, here's why

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has never been one to shy away from discussing her true feelings about her iconic 'The Rachel' haircut from 'Friends'.

According to People magazine, during the most recent episode of 'Pop Cultured', the hairstyle that Aniston wore on the beloved television comedy series was delved at in great detail, featuring quotes from Aniston over the years highlighting her true feelings about the look.

After going through the history of 'The Rachel', and how it was a pop culture phenomenon that was loved by women across the globe in the 1990s, host Janine Rubenstein pointed out that Aniston has said on numerous occasions that she hated the hair her 'Friends' character Rachel Green is known for.

Back in 2011, Aniston said in an interview that despite her love and longstanding relationship with her hairstylist Chris McMillan, he was "the bane of my existence because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look."

At the time, Aniston added, "'How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen.'"

Hall also singled out a speech Aniston gave in 2018 when McMillan won InStyle's Hairstylist of the Year award. There, the actor reflected on the hairstyle and how difficult it was to maintain.

Aniston expressed similar sentiments when speaking with a magazine in 2013, telling the outlet then that "'The Rachel' was ... horrible and ... high maintenance."

She further explained the look "took three brushes" and was "like doing surgery," adding, "I'd curse Chris every time I had to blow-dry."

Aniston starred as Rachel Green on 'Friends' for 10 seasons, which aired on NBC between 1994 and 2004.

For her efforts on the sitcom, she earned an Emmy Award in 2002 for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and a Golden Globe in 2003 for best television actress in a musical/comedy series, as per People magazine.

( With inputs from ANI )

