Jennifer Lawrence reveals why she doesn’t watch her movies

Los Angeles, Dec 18 Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has shared that she doesn't enjoy seeing herself on the big screen.

"No (I don't watch my own films). I’ve never made something like Titanic - if I did, I would watch it. Once I was really drunk, I put on American Hustle. I was like, I wonder if I’m good at acting? I put it on, and I don’t remember what the answer is," Lawrence said while speaking to Leonardo DiCaprio for variety.com.

The 35-year-old actress feels she actually learned a lot about acting through working with David O. Russell, the director of Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy, reports femalefirst.co.uk/

She explained: "He taught me how to act, really. I want to be sensitive to the other actors who’ve worked with him. I know he’s tough. He can be really, really hard on people. For me, I don’t know if it was because I grew up doing sports, and so I felt like he was just a stern coach. 'Do it loud,' 'Do it quieter,' 'That was bad,' 'Do it better.' He was very straightforward with me.

"I was 21 when I did Silver Linings and it felt alive. I never felt like he was yelling at me. I really don’t like being tiptoed around, like I’m an emotional landmine. I hate that."

Meanwhile, the actress recently confessed that she finds her old interviews to be "so embarrassing".

She behaved a certain way in interviews as a "defence mechanism" and Lawrence can now understand why she was "rejected" by elements of the public.

She told The New Yorker: "Well, it is, or it was, my genuine personality, but it was also a defence mechanism. And so it was a defence mechanism, to just be, like, ‘I’m not like that! I poop my pants every day!’ … I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying.

"I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying. Ariana Grande’s impression of me on SNL was spot-on."

