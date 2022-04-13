Jennifer Lopez reveals how Ben Affleck proposed her for engagement

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was taking a bubble bath when Ben Affleck proposed to her.

Page Six obtained the 'Marry Me' artist's statement posted on her 'On The JLo' newsletter on Tuesday.

"Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," the singer wrote.

The 52-year-old singer said she was crying when Affleck, 49, asked her to marry him and that the simplicity of it all made it that much more romantic.

Titled 'How It Went Down', Lopez explained, "I just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again."

"I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'Is that a yes?' I said 'YES of course that's a YES,'" Lopez wrote, as per Page Six.

"I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined," she wrote adding, "Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."

Lopez also posted a video accompanying the newsletter in which she shared that the proposal was "totally unexpected."

"I'M ENGAGED! It was totally unexpected. My love came in, Ben came in and he got down on one knee and he said some things that I'll never forget and he pulled out a ring and he said, 'Will you marry me?' And it was the most perfect moment," she gushed in the video as per Page Six.

She also explained revealed the significance of the green diamond in her engagement ring, explaining that the [green] colour has always been "lucky" for her.

"He hands me a ring and he says it's a green diamond. [Green is] my favourite colour, it's also my lucky colour," she said in the video adding "Obviously it'll be my lucky colour forever now. It means so much when somebody thinks about you and loves you and sees you. And it was just the most perfect moment."

She added, "I feel so lucky. It's not often you get a second chance at true love," as per Page Six.

The 'Jersey Girl' co-stars rekindled their romance in April, just a month after Lopez ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor