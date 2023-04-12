Jennifer Lopez's action thriller film 'The Mother' trailer out
By ANI | Published: April 12, 2023 09:30 AM 2023-04-12T09:30:56+5:30 2023-04-12T09:35:08+5:30
Washington [US], April 12 : Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'The Mother' unveiled the official trailer on Tuesday.
Taking to Instagram, the OTT platform, Netflix unveiled the trailer which they captioned, "VENGEANCE IS A MOTHER. Check out the new trailer for THE MOTHER starring Jennifer Lopez - coming to Netflix May 12."
Starring Hollywood actor Jennifer Lopez in the lead role, the film is all set to stream from May 12, 2023.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media house, in the film, Jennifer Lopez portrays the role of a former assassin turned fierce mama bear who emerges from hiding in the Alaskan wilderness to protect a daughter.
Soon after the makers unveiled the trailer, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
"And thats how you do an action thriller!," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, "Omg this looks so good!' Can't wait!!"
"This will be the best Netflix Movie in 2023!!," a user wrote.
The approx. the two-and-a-half-minute trailer showcases JLo as a former assassin who left her profession and family behind, for the safety of her beloved daughter. However, later she is forced to come out after her 12-year-old daughter gets kidnapped by some of the goons who target the mother. In the trailer, JLo's character said, "I'm a killer, but I'm also a mother, and I will die protecting her."
The film also stars Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal in pivotal roles.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor