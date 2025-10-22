Jesse Plemons says he ‘got lucky’ on meeting wife Kirsten Dunst

Los Angeles, Oct 22 Hollywood actor Jesse Plemons feels that he “got lucky” when he met his wife and former co-star Kirsten Dunst.

The actor recently recalled how their connection began on the set of ‘Fargo’, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 37-year-old actor reflected on his relationship with the actress, 43, during an interview with Andy Cohen for SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, ahead of the release of his new film Bugonia.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Jesse said he and Kirsten quickly developed a bond while filming the second season of the FX drama in 2015, in which they played married couple Peggy and Ed Blumquist.

He said, “Immediately we just hit it off in a creative sense and felt like we could trust each other. I knew that we were gonna be playing husband and wife and spending a lot of time together. And, you know, you never know if it’s something you’re going to have to kind of work for. And then sometimes you get lucky”.

The pair began dating shortly after the show ended and married in July 2022. Both received Critics Choice and Emmy nominations for their performances in ‘Fargo’, created by Noah Hawley and based on the 1996 Coen brothers’ film of the same name. The season also starred Jean Smart, Patrick Wilson, Ted Danson, Bokeem Woodbine and Cristin Milioti.

Speaking about his first impressions of Kirsten, Jesse said, “We’d both been acting since we were kids, but she had a lot of success early on. And I was just amazed at how human and unguarded she was and giving. So it was just really easy and we had so much fun with those two parts”.

He added they “got together like a year and a half after that, and got a couple kids now”. Jesse and Kirsten have two sons, Ennis, seven, and James, four. Andy asked Jesse about his family life, as well as his 'Bugonia' co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos.

The actor said his sons were showing early creative streaks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor