Jessel Taank wants a "spoiled brat" like Nicky Hilton to join 'RHONY'

Washington [US], December 7 : 'The Real Housewives of New York City' star Jessel Taank opened up on whom she would like to see join the reality show, reported Page Six.

"I would just like to see a spoiled brat like an heiress like Nicky Hilton," said during an interview with Page Six's Evan Real and Danny Murphy on reality TV show podcast 'Virtual Reali-Tea' live taping at Chelsea Table & Stage in New York City.

"You know what I mean?" she asked, before clarifying that she meant "spoiled brat" in "the best way."

A fan then questioned Taank whether there was a superstar she "wanted to emulate" when she first appeared on the reality show in 2022.

"Paris Hilton," the fashion publicist said. "I think I kind of plot along kinda like her without the dollars assigned to me and the heiress title."

According to Page Six, the reality star, 44, then said she and the socialite, 40, were evenly dense as she is "very unaware." "I don't know how to fill gas," she quipped.

Taank, who according to Variety has been dubbed the show's "villain," never shies away from saying exactly how she feels.

For example, the Bravo newbie referred to "RHONY" alum Bethenny Frankel as the "most overrated" Housewife during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen in October, reported Page Six.

