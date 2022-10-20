Jessica Chastain sends support to women of Iran

Los Angeles, Oct 20 Actress Jessica Chastain insists it is "really important" for her to raise awareness about the ongoing protests in Iran and she has hailed the "women-led revolution" taking place in the country.

The 'Good Nurse' actress used her Twitter account in September to shine a spotlight on the tragic death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was murdered by the country's morality police for not wearing her hijab correctly, and she is closely following the ongoing reaction to the shocking incident, which has sparked waves of women cutting their hair or shedding their head coverings in protest, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's really important for me to use my platform to amplify anyone's struggle for freedom and peace and safety. And what's happening in Iran right now is heartbreaking to me. I'm following the news every day as I hope everyone is, and my heart's with those girls."

Chastain praised the "strength" of the women in speaking out and hailed their actions as "incredible".

She added: "This is a women-led revolution. And I have such belief in them, and I send them so much strength and love and support. And I think it's incredible what they're doing."

Chastain's new movie, 'The Good Nurse', sees her play Amy Loughren, a nurse who was forced to turn detective when she discovered one of her colleagues was responsible for the murder of dozens of patients across nine hospitals over 16 years.

And the 45-year-old star was keen to make the real-life story because she is keen to "amplify the stories of women".

She said: "It's part of the reason I wanted to make the film. I love using my platform to amplify the stories of women, because I find that (in) this country, for some reason, they haven't been acknowledged up until now. And so, I want to celebrate women's heroism and their incredible stories, and Amy's story is mind-blowing and compassionate."

"She's a hero."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor