Jet skiing, sushi making, submarine adventure...Shilpa Shetty shares pics of her Maldives vacation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 : Actress Shilpa Shetty recently went on a vacation to the Maldives with her family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa Shetty shared a series of pictures from her Maldives trip in which she is seen riding a jet ski. She thanked her husband Raj Kundra for teaching her jet ski riding.

"Monday Motivation. Today was all about many firsts! Jet ski- Since I don't drive on land (a phobia ), I thought, why not ride the waves instead? Huge thanks to my instructor, @onlyrajkundra, for being so patient, at the risk of drowning!" Shilpa Shetty wrote.

"A submarine adventure- Since I can't swim or snorkel, this was the perfect way to explore the ocean depths, breathtaking!" she added.

She also revealed taking sushi-making classes in which she was accompanied by her son Viaan Raj Kundra. "Sushi-making class. It's truly an art! More respect to all the chefs out there."

"Nothing in life comes easy, you have to be willing to learn a new skill when the opportunity comes jump at it and enjoy the experience !" she said.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series 'Indian Police Force'. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film 'KD: The Devil'. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

