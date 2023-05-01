Jhulan Goswami wishes Anushka Sharma on her birthday, shares BTS moments from 'Chakda Xpress' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : On the occasion of actor Anushka Sharma's birthday, legendary Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami extended a heartfelt wish to the 'NH-10' actor.

Taking to Instagram, Jhulan shared a video from the sets of Anushka's upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' and wrote, "Happiest Birthday, @anushkasharma Be it on screen or off screen, you always give your best and it was an immense pleasure to be with you on the field! Sending love to you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhulan Goswami (@jhulangoswami)

In the video, Anushka could be seen dressed in the Indian jersey and cutting a two-layered cake along with Jhulan.

'Chakda Xpress' is based on the life of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami in which the 'Pari' actor will be seen in the lead role.

Soon after Jhulan shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"This is so sweet," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "So sweet of you inspirational Queens."

A fan commented, "Happiest birthday Anushka Sharma."

"Can't wait to see your journey in this movie mam," a fan wrote.

Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' will stream exclusively on Netflix. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

The film marks the comeback of Anushka after her last release 'Zero' in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The movie will see the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career.

Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor