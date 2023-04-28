Jiah Khan's case: Sweets distribution at Sooraj Pancholi's residence, actor refuses to comment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 : A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Mumbai on Friday acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi of abutment charges in Jiah Khan's suicide case after almost 10 years.

After arriving home after the Court's verdict, the 'Hero' actor greeted the media persons, expressed his happiness, and thanked the paparazzi outside his Mumbai residence.

Although Sooraj refused to make any comment on the Court's verdict. His housing staff later distributed sweets to the paps.

"Due to paucity of evidence, this court can't hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted," Special CBI court judge Judge AS Sayyed said while pronouncing the verdict.

Taking to Instagram after the Court's verdict, Sooraj reacted to his acquittal and wrote, "The Truth Always Wins! #GodIsGreat."

Jiah Khan was found dead in her suburban home on June 3, 2013.

Based on a letter seized on June 10, which was purportedly written by the 25-year-old actor, Mumbai Police booked Suraj Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him.

Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah.

Jiah's mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered.

In October 2013, Rabia moved to the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case while alleging that her daughter had been murdered.

On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014.

Rabia claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. Sooraj and Jiah started dating in September 2012.

