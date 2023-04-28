Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan to challenge the judgment against Sooraj Pancholi

After a special CBI court acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi of abetment charges in Jiah Khan's death case, the actress' mother Rabia Khan spoke to reporters outside the court and expressed her disappointment at the verdict. Jiah Khan died in 2013 and her death was ruled a suicide after the initial investigation. An abetment to suicide case was lodged against Sooraj, Jiah's boyfriend after Rabia claimed he was abusive towards her.

Speaking to the media outside the court on Friday, Rabia said, "I will go to the High Court or Supreme Court. They want me to work harder, I will work harder. I have fought for 10 years, I will fight more. Jiah will get justice. Rabia Khan told CNN News18 that he was cleared only of abetment of suicide but ‘the case of murder is still there.’“This is a case of murder. The abetment to suicide case has gone but the murder case is still there," she said. She added that she will now approach the higher courts of the country to seek justice for her daughter. “I will not give up hope.. I will keep fighting. I will approach the High Court, Supreme Court, whatever is required to get justice for my daughter," she told our channel.Jiah Khan was found dead at her Juhu home on June 3, 2013. A six-page suicide note purportedly penned by her was recovered. The letter narrated her “intimate relationship, physical abuse and mental and physical torture" allegedly at the hands of Sooraj which let her taking the decision.