Jiiva: Sad that 'Jana Nayagan' isn't releasing for festival

Chennai, Jan 12 Even as he expressed happiness at the fact that his film 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil' was releasing for Pongal, actor Jiiva expressed disappointment and sadness at actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' not getting released for the festival.

Participating in the trailer launch event of the film, which is now scheduled to hit screens on January 15, Jiiva said, "We have made a sincere effort and you all should support it. We were supposed to come on January 30 but this date -- January 15 is what has been destined. As there is a void (because of the postponement of the release of 'Jana Nayagan'), a lot of theatre owners are calling us. While we are happy that we are getting calls from theatres, we are also saddened by the fact that 'Jana Nayagan' hasn't released (for the festival)."

The actor further went on to observe, "We are all waiting for 'Jana Nayagan'. That is because Vijay sir has been supportive to a lot of films, producers, actors, technicians in the last 25 to 30 years. We ourselves have done seven to eight films with him. Definitely our support is there for him. So, obviously, we too are waiting for 'Jana Nayagan'."

For the unaware, 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil', directed by Nithish Sahadev, happens to be Jiiva's 45th film. It was shot in 45 days in a scenic village in the Western Ghats.

Produced by Kannan Ravi, the film, which revolves around the developments that happen before a wedding, was shot primarily at night.

"We shot for 40 nights. The place was a scenic one and the whole unit worked like one big family. It was a very pleasant experience.

The actor, while talking to IANS, said, "The film is about a problem that erupts between two families and I play a village Panchayat chief who resolves the issues between the two families."

Apart from Jiiva, the film will also feature actors Thambi Ramaiya, Ilavarasu, Prathana Nathan, Jensen Dhivakar, Jaiwanth, Meenakshi, Sarjin Kumar, Rajesh Pandian, Subash Kannan, Amith Mohan, Anuraj OB, Sharath and Savithri among others.

Written by Sanjo Joseph, Nithish Sahadev and Anuraj OB, the film has Lipin Unni serving as its creative director.

Music for the film has been scored by Vishnu Vijay, while cinematography is by Bablu Aju. Editing for the film is by Arjune Babu and art direction is by Sunil Kumaran.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor