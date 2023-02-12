Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh starrer 'Rocket Boys Season 2' to stream from March

The wait is finally over! Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh starrer much-acclaimed series 'Rocket Boys' season 2 will be streaming from March.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the lead actors of the show shared the news with fans and followers. Jim shared the teaser of the show and captioned it, "Witness the incredible journey of India's greatest scientists shaping a new era where no one dared to challenge their country's sovereignty.#RocketBoys2 - Streaming this march only on Sony LIV..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CojrA5Ejspd/

In the series, Jim portrayed the role of Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Ishwak played Vikram Sarabhai.

Regina Cassandra, Saba Azad, Rajit Kapur, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya have also played pivotal roles in season one of 'Rocket Boys'.

The teaser promises an adventurous journey down memory lane when India achieved excellence in the field of science.

Fans are eagerly waiting for this new season and their excitement was visible in the comment section of Jim's post.

Helmed by Abhay Pannu, the series won multiple awards at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022.

The director, Abhay Pannu received the Best Director, Series award. Apart from these, the series also received the Best Series, Best VFX-Series, Best Production Design-Series, Best Screenplay Series, Best Costume Design Series, and Best Cinematographer Series awards.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor