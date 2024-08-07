Jin from BTS Announced as New Ambassador of This Luxury Brand

BTS's Kim Seok Jin was discharged from his mandatory South Korean military service on June 12. He is currently working on his album which is expected to be released in second half of this year. He also designed show named Run Jin which is already live on Wewerses. Meanwhile there is one more good news for Armies out there and that news is Luxury brand Gucci announced BTS Jin as their brand ambassador.

The artist, who frequently wears Gucci, praised De Sarno by calling the brand "iconic," highlighting its rich heritage and modern flair. He feels honored to be linked with such a prestigious label and joins notable Korean brand ambassadors like Hanni, Lee Jung Jae, Park Gyu Young, and Jay Park in representing Gucci. The brand is enhancing its ties with South Korea and will launch the “Gucci Cultural Month” initiative on October 15 in Seoul. This project aims to celebrate Korean culture by spotlighting individuals who have made significant contributions to local arts and have showcased them to a global audience through various artistic forms.

The initiative will feature four internationally recognized artists: conceptual artist Kimsooja, filmmaker Park Chan-wook, contemporary dancer Eun Me Ahn, and pianist Seong Jin Cho. The celebration will include their work through photography, videos, exhibitions, special performances, and cultural lectures. Since their debut in 2013, BTS has achieved outstanding success, winning multiple “Top Social Artist” awards at the Billboard Music Awards. They made history as the first Korean group to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2018 with their popular song “Dynamite,” and they are credited with boosting the global visibility of K-pop.