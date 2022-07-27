Jio Studios not willing to work with Vicky Kaushal in 'The Immortal Ashwatthama': Report

Aditya Dhar's dream of making 'Ashwatthama' has hit a road block once again. According to a news portal, the producer and director have had a massive disagreement over the film’s cast. While Aditya is sticking to Vicky Kaushal as the lead, Jio Studios is reportedly not confident that the cast will be able to rake in profits over the huge budget. The makers apparently are content with having Samantha as the leading lady but feel that investing Rs 225 crore on a Vicky Kaushal starrer is a risky plan, reports BollywoodHungama.

Since Vicky was associated with ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ since the beginning, he has already invested a lot of time prepping for the part. It remains to be seen if Aditya will stick to his ‘Uri’ actor or cast a new hero. The team will reportedly take the final call over the film’s fate in a month’s time.The film’s first look poster was unveiled on the second anniversary of ‘Uri’. Sharing the same on Instagram on January 11, 2021, Vicky had penned, “Another one!!! On the 2nd anniversary of URI-The Surgical Strike, the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama. Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @adityadharfilms #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @soniyeah22."