Jisshu Sengupta opens up about working with Kajol, Tanuja; draws similarities

Mumbai, June 21 Actor Jisshu Sengupta has talked about working with actress Tanuja to now her daughter Kajol and his experience of working with both of them and the uncanny similarities he found.

Jisshu said: "I played Tanuja aunty's son in a Bengali film before I worked with Kajol in 'The Trial' and at both instances I was in awe of them. They are incredibly talented and brilliant actresses but they are nothing like each other. I was surprised to witness how different they are. The only similarity they share is that they're both very spontaneous when they are in front of the camera."

"I like to improvise my scenes depending on the sequence we're shooting and it worked like a charm with them as they would catch on to your flow and improvise themselves. They both have this edge to them that they'll push you to be a better actor."

"While I enjoyed working with both of them, however, I can't choose one if I have to, they're both incredible at their craft and I wish I could work with them again and again."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor