Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta-starrer 'Panchayat Season 3' trailer to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : After the announcement of the release date of 'Panchayat Season 3', the makers have shared an update about the trailer of the series.

The trailer for the new season will drop on May 17.

Taking to the official handle of X, Prime Video India, shared the release date of the trailer, "lauk the date to watch Panchayat's trailer! #PanchayatOnPrime, May 28"

https://x.com/PrimeVideoIN/status/1789226861870162391

'Panchayat 3' chronicles the life of Abhishek, an urban engineering graduate, who joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote village Phulera of Uttar Pradesh due to a lack of better job options.

Created by The Viral Fever, 'Panchayat S3' is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. It will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Recently, the makers of 'Panchayat 3' announced the release date of the TV series.

The light-hearted entertainer is all set to return with the new season on May 28.

Earlier, on expanding the 'Panchayat' franchise, Manish Menghani, director - content licensing, at Prime Video India, said, "Panchayat is one of the most loved Indian Amazon Originals, resonating not only with audiences in India but also across the globe. The love for this heartwarming comedy lies in its simplistic narrative that's rooted in the slow-paced village life and is tightly woven through its satirical treatment of the daily issues faced by the residents of Phulera. The third season delivers all that and more."

He added, "With its engaging and thought-provoking story, rustic backdrop, incredible direction and enthralling performances, Panchayat has today become a part of pop culture with its characters and storyline capturing the audience's imagination and becoming truly iconic. It has been a fantastic experience to collaborate once again with The Viral Fever, the creators, who share our vision of using the power of storytelling to showcase our country's myriad cultures and traditions. I am sure viewers will enjoy watching the latest season of Panchayat."

'Panchayat Season 3' stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead role with Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik and Sunita Rajwar seen in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor