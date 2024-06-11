Jitendra Kumar returns as Jeetu Bhaiya In Kota Factory Season 3 (Watch Trailer)

Kota Factory which popular web show of Netflix is back with its season 3. Jitendra Kumar returns as a Jeetu Bhaiya and audience can't wait the season to stream. Jeetu bhaiya returning to the classes to help his students crack the IIT entrance examinations with a good rank. This time around, he is joined by Tillotama Shome as a fellow teacher in the institute.

The trailer starts with Jitendra Kumar's Jeetu bhaiya speaking at a podcast show, highlighting the obsession with obtaining a seat rather than focusing on the necessary preparation. "Jeet ki tayyari nahi, tayyari hi jeet hai bhai," Tension rises in the classroom as the looming entrance exams create pressure, leading Vaibhav (Mayur More) and his group of friends to question their readiness to succeed in the exam.

Kota Factory Season 3, scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 20, follows the success of its two previous seasons in 2019 and 2021. Initially aired on TVF Play and YouTube, Season 1's popularity led to Netflix picking up Season 2.