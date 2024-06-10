Kalki 2898 AD Trailer: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan And Deepika Padukone's Sci Fi Film's First Glimpse Is Out Now

The creators of the much-anticipated movie starring Prabhas, "Kalki 2898 AD," have revealed its trailer. Prior to its digital launch, the trailer premiered on cinema screens, offering a glimpse into Nag Ashwin's dystopian universe. The trailer for "Kalki 2898 AD" is receiving positive feedback, further enhancing the excitement surrounding the film.'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by renowned filmmaker Nag Ashwin, is set in a distant, dystopian future where humanity faces unprecedented challenges.

The trailer opened with fans learning about Kaashi, a distant land on top of a mountain that has all the amenities — food, water and shelter. People from far-off lands are struggling to make their way to the top, in the hope of getting aide from the King there, played by Saswata Chatterjee. With him being the only ruler, everyone has to bow down to him. However, we slowly learn that there is a child in the making who could overturn his rulership and pave the way for a new Yug. The trailer then introduces us to Deepika Padukone. She is said to be carrying a child that is going to change the future.

The ensemble cast of 'Kalki 2898 AD' includes other notable actors such as Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and others.In a recent interview with Deadline, Prabhas, revealed that Kalki 2898 AD is “made for international audiences.” He stated, “The whole film is made for international audiences. That’s why it’s the highest budget, and we’ve got the best actors in the country.” Discussing his title as a pan-Indian star, he added, “We were hearing for the first time people calling me ‘pan-Indian’. That doesn’t really affect me, but it’s a good feeling to think that people around the country like me now.”The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time.