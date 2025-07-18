Jitin Gulati Reflects on One Year of Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper, “We all knew we were making something special,”

As the gripping Netflix series Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper completes one year since its release on July 18, actor Jitin Gulati fondly reflects on what he calls one of his most fulfilling professional experiences.

He says, “I look back at it as one of my best experiences on set working with a fine bunch of actors and technicians. We all knew that we were making something special and the love the show has garnered reaffirmed our belief. A big thank you to our audience for accepting and enjoying it wholeheartedly.”

The series, which quickly became a fan-favorite, stood out for its quirky narrative, offbeat tone, and layered performances. Jitin Gulati's portrayal in the show earned critical appreciation and contributed significantly to its unique flavor.

As the show celebrates its one-year milestone, the actor’s message echoes the sentiment of an entire team that came together to deliver a memorable story, one that continues to find new viewers even a year later.

On the work front, Jitin has previously appeared in acclaimed films like Girls Will Be Girls and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to name a few and is currently riding high on his latest success Maa backed by Vishal Furi and Devgan Films.