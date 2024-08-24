JLo posts for the first time on social media after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck

Los Angeles, Aug 24 After a turbulent past few weeks, actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is back on social media as the news surrounding her filing for divorce from Ben Affleck continue to gain momentum.

The actress, 55, took to her Instagram, and reposted a selfie image from a fan page to her Instagram Stories, and it had a festive twist, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the picture, JLo is seen posing for a sultry selfie rocking voluminous blonde hair and a comfy blush two-piece. But the large Christmas tree in the background — with gift boxes and florals underneath — also deserves an honourable mention, along with a clothing wardrobe rack.

As per ‘People’, the selfie appears to be from a December 2020 glam session. In a similar photo from a different angle, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton described the look as “Deluxe Glam Barbie”.

The photo marks the first time JLo has posted on social media since filing to end her and Affleck's two-year marriage on Tuesday, August 20.

In court documents, accessed by ‘People’, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, listing their date of separation as April 26. She also filed without an attorney present. The ‘This Is Me...Now’ singer and Affleck, who wed in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022, before hosting a wedding celebration in Georgia the next month, reportedly did not have a prenuptial agreement.

A source said that they had the best intentions when rekindling their romance, stating that the pair "really loved each other — and it happened quickly”. Affleck and Lopez were previously engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits days before their wedding. "They were really going to give it a try, and they did", added the source of the now-exes getting back together. "These are two people who are in love with love, and who wouldn't jump into that? And the world wanted it”.

