JLo says she didn’t get enough love as child from ‘narcissistic’ mother

Los Angeles, Feb 29 Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez went down memory lane and recalled her childhood and claimed she didn’t receive enough love from her parents.

It was in a candid moment in her new documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” where she talked about her life.

“When I was growing up I was always looking for somebody to make me feel loved,” she said, as reported by pagesix.com.

“I was a middle child, not the baby, not the first born … you just kind of get lost a little bit in between it all,” the actress went on, referencing her sisters Leslie (56) and Lynda (52).

She then spoke about her parents, Guadalupe Rodriguez and David Lopez, who divorced in the 1990s.

“I felt very ignored by my dad because he was always working nights then all day he would sleep and I didn’t feel like I had enough of a connection with him,” she said.

“My mom was narcissistic, center of the attention, life of the party-type person,” Lopez added.

Lopez had previously alluded to her relationship with her mother in the Netflix documentary, “Halftime” in 2022.

“My mom is a super complicated woman and she carries a lot of baggage, she wanted us to be independent and never have to rely on a man. She did what she had to do to survive, and it made her strong, but it also made her tough,” she said.

Lopez added: “She beat the...out of us.”

The mother-daughter duo also took “a break” from each other.

“I wanted to try dance full time … I started sleeping on the sofa in the dance studio. I was homeless, but I told her, ‘This is what I have to do,'” she said.

Lopez is now on good terms with both of her parents.

Elsewhere in the documentary, Lopez talked about finding herself in abusive relationships.

“Being thrown around and manhandled like that is not fun. I mean, I was never in a relationship where I got beat up, thank God. But I’ve definitely been manhandled and a couple of other unsavory things,” she said without revealing the name of any of her exes.

