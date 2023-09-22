Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner had found their 'forever home' in UK months before separation

Washington [US], September 22 : American singer-songwriter and actor Joe Jonas and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner planned to establish permanent roots in England prior to their divorce, according to a lawsuit filed by Turner in a Manhattan court on Thursday, reported People.

According to the documents, the former couple found their "forever home" in the United Kingdom barely two months before announcing their separation.

As per People, the Jonas Brothers singer, 34, and ‘Game of Thrones’ alum, 27, had been searching for a permanent home to raise their two children — Willa, 3, and another daughter referred to as D. in previous court docs, 14 months — in Turner’s home country since Dec. 2022. The search continued through July 2023, when they entered into a contract to purchase a property, the filing states. Jonas officially filed for divorce from his wife of four years in early September.

The duo eventually picked a "beautiful country property" in Oxford to serve as their primary family residence after seeing various homes throughout England, according to the documents.

The two were allegedly “excited about the move for their family” and couldn’t wait to watch their daughters grow up in the English countryside. Contracts were exchanged between the couple and the sellers of the home on July 7 with an anticipated completion date of December 2. Jonas and Turner “looked forward to spending their Christmas 2023 holiday with the children, family, and friends in their new home in England,” according to the docs, reported People.

The singer and actress formerly resided in Miami until April 2023, when they chose to relocate to a short-term apartment in London. In August, they sold their six-bedroom property in Florida, which they had totally redecorated, for $15 million

According to People, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on Sept. 5. The Miami filing obtained by People claimed that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." A day later the two shared a joint post on Instagram that stated, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Turner filed a lawsuit against her ex on Thursday, requesting that her two girls be repatriated to England. The filing calls on Jonas for "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained," with the alleged “wrongful retention” having started on September 20.

Following the lawsuit, a representative for the musician shared a statement that claimed the exes had a “cordial meeting” on Sunday to discuss how they would be co-parenting their daughters. “Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup,” reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor