Joey King wraps Netflix's adaptation of 'Uglies'

'The Kissing Booth' star Joey King has announced the wrap up of her upcoming Netflix series 'Uglies', which is the adaptation of Scott Westerfeld's international bestseller dystopian fantasy novel of the same name.

"Can't believe I spent the last several months playing a character I've dreamt about for 10 years. See you in Uglyville folks. #ThatsAWrap #Uglies," wrote King while announcing the wrap up of her upcoming series, on her Instagram handle.

Apart from acting, King has also executively produced the project. McG, whose recent films all have been for Netflix, has directed the project.

As per Deadline, the story is set in a world in which a compulsory operation at 16 wipes out physical differences and makes everyone pretty by conforming to an ideal standard of beauty.

Krista Vernoff has adapted the script. John Davis and Jordan Davis have produced for Davis Entertainment Company along with Robyn Mesinger for Anonymous Content, Dan Spilo for Industry Entertainment and McG and Mary Viola for their Wonderland banner.

Jamie King and Westerfield have also executively produced the project.

( With inputs from ANI )

