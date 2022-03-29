John Abraham loses his temper during promotions of 'Attack' slams journalist

Bollywood actor John Abraham recently lost his cool while promoting his upcoming release, Attack. The actor was talking to the media, along with co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, when a journalist’s comment about his films having an overdose of action sequences irked him. In response, John called him “dumb” and said he apologises to everyone for his silly comments.

A video of John from a press conference has a person asking him, “Your films have an overdose of action. It looks good as long as you are fighting four or five people. But, it is too much when you are seen fighting 200 people all by yourself, throwing away bikes and stopping choppers with your hands. We cannot relate to such scenes.” On this, the actor asked him if he is talking about Attack and when the person said it was about Satyamev Jayate, he just said, “I’m sorry. ”John continued, “Main toh Attack ki baat kar raha hun, agar aapko isse problem hai (I am talking about Attack. If you have a problem with this), then I am sorry. I really offended you.” He then turned towards his co-actors and said, “Maybe he is very frustrated.” A few moments later, another journalist asked him about his toned body and if he has worked on it for some film or is it just to stay fit.

On this, John replied, “More than physically fit, I am trying to be mentally fit to answer some crazy questions as people are so dumb. Sorry sir, aap dimaag chod kar aa gaye (You left your brain at home). I apologise for you. On behalf of everyone, main aapke liye apologise karta hu, koi baat nahi, you’ll do better next time. ”John also addressed the journalist as "uncle". “If you ask the same ghisa-pita question like uncle, you’ll have a problem. You’ll have to ask the questions of today. Ask why is Attack special or unique. Ask questions related to this film," he said. Directed by Lakshya Anand, the film will see John Abraham turning into India’s first super-soldier. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, Attack will hit cinemas on April 1. John was last seen in Satyamev Jayate which received negative reviews upon its release.

