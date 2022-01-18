John Cena talks about why he isn't considering fatherhood

Hollywood star John Cena during his recent appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', shared why he believes fatherhood is not the right move for him at the moment.

According to People magazine, the topic was brought up on the show after host and actor Drew Barrymore pointed out that Cena has granted more than 600 wishes for children through the organization, Make-A-Wish, and suggested that he would be "kind of the world's greatest father."

Before discussing the possibility, Cena talked about how he currently has a lot on his plate including being the "best" husband to wife Shay Shariatzadeh.

He said, "I really enjoy my life ... it is hard work. It is hard work to balance the time I need to run myself correctly. It's hard work to be the best husband I can be to my loving wife. It is hard to keep connections with those in my life I love and it is also hard to put in an honest day's work."

The star then shared his "perspective" on why men should consider becoming fathers. He explained, "I think just because you might be good at something, for me, it is not a strong enough reason to do that. You have to have passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it. It's like saying to someone 'you are pretty good with your hands, you would be a good carpenter.' But if I want to be an actor, I'll be an actor."

Elsewhere during the show, the professional wrestler, who will be starring in the upcoming thriller, 'The Independent', shared how flattered he is by kids who make it their wish to see him.

Cena said, "Make-A-Wish's list is enormous and they literally will do anything you want. 'I want to kick it with John Cena and see him wrestle.' That is the coolest thing I have ever heard in my life."

"It means a lot of things. It means one, something I am passionate about affects people. It means two, I can be a vehicle to help make a wish come true. And it means three, when we engage, when the wish actually happens, it is something that someone wants and we are the finish line," he continued.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor