John Legend 'always going to feel that loss' of his son Jack

Los Angeles, Aug 9 Musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen tragically lost their little boy Jack late into the model's pregnancy two years ago and though the singer said his grief "doesn't feel as heavy," he knows it will never go away.

Following the tragedy, John, whose wife revealed last week she is pregnant again, said some of his recent songs have been about coping with loss and grief "when you feel broken," reports aceshowbiz.com.

He added: "There's no real comfort and you're always going to feel that loss. It kind of spreads over time, so it doesn't feel as heavy, but you'll never forget it."

After Jack was stillborn, Teigen shared black and white photos of the baby and their grief after his delivery, and while John was "hesitant" to make the images public, he now thinks the 'Lip Sync Battle' star's decision to do so was "powerful" and "wise" because it helped other people.

Speaking to Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4's "Desert Island Discs," he said, "I was hesitant to share it, but I think Chrissy was really right. Way more people than anybody realises go through this and they think they are alone."

"It was a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it," he said.

The 'Ordinary People' hitmaker, who has daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four, with his wife, also spoke about his estrangement from his mother Phyllis, who fell into depression and battled drug abuse in his teens.

He said, "She fell out of our lives for about a decade. It was my entire adolescence into my early adulthood. It's still emotional when I talk to my mother about it, because she feels such regret for being gone all that time. During that decade she was gone from our lives. We had to figure things out."

