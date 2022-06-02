Johnny Depp celebrates trial win: 'Truth never perishes'

Los Angeles, June 2 Hollywood star Johnny Depp issued a lengthy statement celebrating the verdict in his lawsuit against Amber Heard.

The 'Aquaman' star has to now pay $15 million in damages to Depp ($10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages) after the jury ruled that she defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence, reports 'Variety'.

While the jury in the verdict sided more with Depp, it still ruled that Depp defamed Heard in the course of fighting back against her charges.

The jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim.

"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome," Depp wrote in a statement following the verdict.

"Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

While Depp celebrated the verdict, Heard slammed the decision in her own statement.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," she said.

"I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

Depp was not in attendance at the Virginia courthouse when the verdict was read. The actor is currently in the UK.

