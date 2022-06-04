Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck to release album together in July

London, June 4 English rock guitarist Jeff Beck has announced that he'll be releasing a new album with Johnny Depp next month, reports 'Variety'.

The album will mark Depp's first major project released since the end of his highly-publicised defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp bowed to the crowd when Beck made the announcement at the English city of Gateshead.

"I'm gonna take this opportunity and tell you I met this guy five years ago, and we've never stopped laughing since," Beck told the crowd about Depp (via Stereogum). "We actually made an album. I don't know how it happened. It will be out in July."

Depp joined Beck onstage at the concert for a six-song set that reportedly included covers of Dennis Wilson, Marvin Gaye, Jimi Hendrix and Killing Joke, according to 'Variety'.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has joined Beck on a string of recent concert appearances in the United Kingdom. Depp performed with Beck at London's Royal Albert Hall a couple of days before the verdict was announced in the defamation trial.

Beck has three more concerts lined up, but it is not immediately clear if Depp will continue to perform alongside him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor