Johnny Depp to donate $1 million settlement money from ex- wife Amber Heard to 5 charities

Johnny Depp is donating the settlement money he received from ex-wife Amber Heard to charity. The actor will reportedly distribute portions of the $1 million settlement from Amber to five different charities, with $200,000 going to each charity. The charities that he has selected range from those that benefit sick children to those that provide safe housing for different communities.

On Tuesday, a source was quoted as saying in a CNN report that Johnny Depp has chosen five charities to donate the settlement funds, which include the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Marlon Brando’s Tetiaroa Society charity, and the Amazonia Fund Alliance. The actor plans to donate $200,000 to each of the five charities, according to the source.

As per a report by Entertainment Tonight, Make-A-Film, one of the charities chose by Johnny Depp, pairs actors, writers, directors and producers with children, who are battling life-threatening or serious illnesses. The second charity, The Painted Turtle, is an organisation that provides a life-changing free camp experience for sick children.

Another charity Red Feather partners with Indigenous communities to develop and implement lasting and impactful housing solutions. Meanwhile, Teitaroa Society ensures island and coastal communities have a future. The fifth charity Johnny will donate to is Amazonia Fund Alliance, which helps to finance the projects of Brazilian non-profit organisations.