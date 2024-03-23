‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ to have at least 15 cover songs

Los Angeles, March 23 The upcoming film 'Joker: Folie a Deux' will mostly be "a jukebox musical".

The film is set to have at least 15 reinterpretations of “very well-known” songs.

One of the songs is said to be ‘That’s Entertainment’ from the 1953 musical ‘The Band Wagon’, reports ‘Variety’.

However, there is a door open for an original song (or two) to be added to the final version. Details regarding who would pen the tracks, or sing the numbers are unknown.

According to sources, Hildur Guonadottir, the Oscar-winning composer of the first ‘Joker’ film, is said to “infuse her distinctive, haunting (music) cues” into each number. Warner Bros declined to comment.

As per ‘Variety’, Jukebox musicals, known for featuring popular songs, often achieve box office success. Examples include ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Moulin Rouge’, the latter receiving eight Oscar nominations.

‘Joker 2’ is expected to break the mould of traditional musicals. Specific details about the plot of ‘Folie a Deux’ have not been officially confirmed, but the film is described as a drama with elements taking place in and around Arkham Asylum.

The film stars Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson.

Director Todd Phillips has written the screenplay of the film with Scott Silver.

