Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Film Hits Rs 70 Crore - Check Earnings

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer legal comedy drama Jolly LLB 3 has maintained steady momentum since its release. As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 4.50 crore on Wednesday. Its total net collection now stands at Rs 70 crore. The movie recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.11 per cent, with morning shows at 6.56 per cent, afternoon 10.86 per cent, evening 11.54 per cent and night 15.46 per cent. Day-wise collection of Jolly LLB 3 is Day 1: Rs 12.5 crore, Day 2: Rs 20 crore, Day 3: Rs 21 crore, Day 4: Rs 5.5 crore, Day 5: Rs 6.5 crore and Day 6: Rs 4.50 crore.

Akshay Kumar's Instagram Post (Jolly LLB 3 Trailer)

The film released on September 19, 2025, and received positive responses from both critics and audiences. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 120 crore, Jolly LLB 3 has shown growth in weekdays and is now expected to aim for the Rs 100 crore milestone if momentum continues.

The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Ajit Andhare and Alok Jain. Chandrashekhar Prajapati handled the cinematography. Music has been composed by Anurag Saikia and Vikram Montrose. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Saurabh Shukla and Gajraj Rao.

The film brings back Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the roles of rival lawyers Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi. The story takes a turn when both characters join forces to fight for farmers in Judge Tripathi’s courtroom. The runtime of the film is two hours and 37 minutes.

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer