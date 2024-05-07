Jolly LLB 3 Starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi Faces Legal Trouble: Here's Why

Few days back Akshay Kumar shared a video saying the shooting of third instalment of Jolly LLB has begun, but it seems that this movie has embroiled with some legal issues. According to reports complaint has been filed alleging that this movie is damaging the integrity of the judiciary. It is said that Jolly LLB3 is portraying the judiciary in derogatory manner.

Chandrabhan, the president of the District Bar Association, has filed a complaint against the actors, director, and producer of the film "Jolly LLB 3," raising concerns about how the judiciary and legal professionals are portrayed in the movie's previous instalments.

According to Chandrabhan, the portrayal of judges and lawyers in the first two films of the "Jolly LLB" franchise undermines the judiciary's reputation and doesn't reflect real-world scenarios. He stressed that filmmakers should be more considerate of how they depict the legal system to maintain its dignity.

Chandrabhan Singh Rath explained, “This decision was made after watching the first and second parts of Jolly LLB. It seems the filmmakers, directors, and actors have little respect for the country's judiciary's dignity and honour.” He further noted, “The shooting of Jolly LLB 3 is happening in villages and areas around Ajmer, including the district magistrate's office. This will continue for several days. Even during the shooting of this film, it appears that the image, respect, and dignity of the judiciary, including judges, are not being taken seriously at all.”

The "Jolly LLB" franchise, known for its blend of courtroom drama and humour, launched in 2013 with Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles. The 2017 sequel saw Akshay Kumar take over as the protagonist, with Huma Qureshi joining the cast. Now, as production for the third instalment is underway, these concerns from the District Bar Association president highlight the need for sensitivity in how the film depicts the judiciary.