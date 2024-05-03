Akshay Oberoi Joins Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari

The highly anticipated comedy rom-com "Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari" just got a whole lot brighter with the addition of talented actor Akshay Oberoi to its star-studded ensemble cast. Joining the likes of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi is set to bring his charisma and comic timing to the silver screen in this eagerly awaited film. According to the reports He’ll be playing one of the main supporting leads. It’s a pure family entertainer with romance in its backdrop, much like the kind of films that Shashank Khaitan has made over the years.

Expressing his excitement about being part of the project, Akshay Oberoi shared, "Joining the cast of 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' is a fantastic opportunity. Working with such talented co-stars like Varun, Janhvi, and Sanya is incredibly exciting. I'm eager for audiences to enjoy the blend of humor and romance we're bringing to the screen. This film is set to be a memorable one!"

Under the banner of Dharma productions "Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari" is poised to be a laugh riot, blending humor and romance in a way that will resonate with audiences of all ages. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan and Akshay is making his debut with this banner. The film is slated to release next year in 2025.