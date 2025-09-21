Jolly LLB3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Courtroom Drama Eyes ₹50 Crore Weekend After Big Saturday Surge

The courtroom drama has once again found its audience, as *Jolly LLB 3* made a remarkable jump in collections on its second day. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, the film began with a decent performance on Friday but gathered stronger momentum on Saturday. The sequel’s improved numbers have brought cheer to moviegoers who have long awaited its release. With the film reviving the much-loved franchise, its upward trajectory suggests that audiences are responding well to both the courtroom clashes and the engaging humor that has been the signature of the series since its inception.

Trade portal Sacnilk reported that *Jolly LLB 3* brought in ₹20 crore on Saturday, marking a significant growth from its Friday earnings of ₹12.75 crore. This jump reflects positive word of mouth and strong weekend potential. With the two-day cumulative total now reaching ₹32.75 crore, the film has set the stage for an impressive first weekend. Analysts suggest that this kind of surge indicates robust interest from audiences across urban as well as semi-urban markets. The film’s collection trend mirrors the success patterns of other hit courtroom dramas, giving exhibitors confidence in a sustained theatrical run.

What makes the achievement more notable is that the second-day figures have already outperformed *Jolly LLB 2’s* Saturday collections. The 2017 sequel earned ₹17.31 crore on its second day, while *Jolly LLB 3* has surpassed that by a healthy margin. Industry experts view this as a strong indicator of the film’s potential to deliver consistent results over the weekend. The steady growth highlights the excitement surrounding the latest installment, with viewers keen to witness the dynamic face-off between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The numbers also reflect a revival of interest in legal dramas that mix satire with compelling storytelling.

If the present momentum continues, *Jolly LLB 3* is expected to breach the ₹50 crore mark by Sunday, securing a stellar weekend performance. The upward curve has delighted both fans and trade experts, who see the film emerging as one of the better-performing sequels in recent times. Such growth within just three days indicates that the courtroom saga has struck a chord with audiences. Strong weekend earnings will also give the film a solid foundation for weekdays, ensuring sustained business. The franchise’s loyal fanbase, coupled with new viewers, has contributed significantly to this remarkable box office surge.

Reports suggest that the movie registered an average Hindi occupancy of 23.02% on Saturday, with audiences showing a stronger turnout as the day progressed. Morning shows recorded an occupancy rate of 13.65%, while afternoon shows climbed sharply to 32.38%. This upward shift throughout the day clearly signals positive word-of-mouth, a crucial factor in boosting collections. The trend also indicates repeat value, with viewers recommending the film to others. Such growth across time slots highlights the film’s appeal across varied audience segments, suggesting that the weekend could close on an even higher note as evening and night shows add momentum.

The film runs for 2 hours, 37 minutes, and 16 seconds, and was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 16+ rating. Only minor modifications were requested by the board, none of which altered the core storyline. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, who also helmed the first two installments, the movie carries forward the same blend of sharp satire and legal drama that has defined the franchise. Kapoor’s consistent directorial style has ensured continuity, while new elements in the script have added freshness to the courtroom confrontations and the larger narrative.

Alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao. Each actor brings depth to the courtroom saga, adding layers of humor, intensity, and drama. The franchise, already popular for its engaging storytelling, has been further elevated by the much-hyped face-off between Kumar and Warsi. Fans had eagerly awaited this clash, and the anticipation has translated into strong footfalls. With such a powerful cast and loyal audience base, *Jolly LLB 3* has positioned itself as a promising blockbuster with potential for a long theatrical run.