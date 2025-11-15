Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley to direct new 'Star Trek' film

Washington DC [US], November 15 : Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the duo behind 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' and the screenplay for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming,' will write and direct a new 'Star Trek' film, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the new film will not be a continuation of the J.J. Abrams-led reboot of the series and won't feature Chris Pine or any of the actors from those movies (Pine starred in Goldstein and Daley's "D&D" film).

While plot details are being kept under wraps, this project is not connected to any previous or current television series, movie, or prior movie development projects, according to Variety.

Since 'Star Trek Beyond' opened in 2016, the road to mounting a new film in the franchise has been bumpier than a Klingon's forehead.

According to the outlet, Chris Hemsworth almost returned as the (seemingly deceased) father of Captain Kirk from 2009's 'Star Trek.'

Quentin Tarantino almost directed a 'Star Trek' movie set in a world of 1930s gangsters.

Noah Hawley and Matt Shakman each got so close to directing a 'Star Trek' movie that sets were being built, but neither project came to fruition, and both filmmakers moved on to other franchises, Hawley with FX's 'Alien: Earth' and Shakman with Marvel's 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps.'

Daley and Goldstein previously helmed New Line's comedy 'Game Night,' and wrote and directed the studio's 'Vacation' reboot.

The duo's additional writing credits include 'Horrible Bosses' and 'Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2.'

