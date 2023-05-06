Jonathan Groff to play key role in popular series 'Doctor Who'

Washington [US], May 6 : Stage and screen star Jonathan Groff has been cast in BBC's long-running and most popular series "Doctor Who" in a key role.

According to Variety, "Doctor Who" began in 1963 and follows the adventures of a Time Lord known as The Doctor, an extraterrestrial being with a human appearance. The Doctor travels the universe in a time-travelling spaceship called the Tardis.

It's not yet clear in which role Groff will be seen. A statement from BBC said, "he's on his way to jump aboard the Tardis in a mysterious and exciting guest role."

Groff came to prominence when he played the role of Jesse St. James in musical comedy-drama "Glee." He has since been celebrated for his work on-screen, from starring as Eric in M. Night Shyamalan's box office hit "Knock at the Cabin," to playing Holden Ford in the acclaimed series "Mindhunter," directed by David Fincher.

The actor also played the new Agent Smith in "The Matrix Resurrections," and is known for his voice acting roles in the Frozen franchise.

On Broadway, Groff's performance as King George III in "Hamilton," was nominated for a Tony Award and a Primetime Emmy Award for the live stage recording.

The series returns in November, with Tennant as the Doctor, with three special episodes to coincide with the show's 60th anniversary, reported Variety.

The next Doctor, played by "Sex Education" star Ncuti Gatwa, will take control of the Tardis after Tennant.

Bagging the role, Groff said: "I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role."

Showrunner, Russell T Davies said: "This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast."

