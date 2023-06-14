Jonnie Irwin opens up about his last wish ahead of celebrating Father's Day

Jonnie Irwin has opened up about his dying wish ahead of celebrating Father's Day.The A Place In The Sun host, 49, is bravely battling terminal cancer after he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. It has since spread to his brain. In a new interview, Jonnie reflected on the life he wants his three sons Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Corma, two, to live when he is no longer here. 'I had a tough upbringing and I've managed to do a lot in my life, despite that, but I don't want them to struggle,' he told Hello! Magazine. 'I want them to have the confidence of a public school boy, but also be streetwise lads. They're happy kids, they laugh, and are a lot of fun to have around.'

Jonnie said he is confident his boys will have a good upbringing and a 'softer one than if I was around'.The presenter has been undergoing brain therapy, which he described last week as 'brutal'. In a frank interview on the OneChat podcast with AIG life, Jonnie said: 'The programme is to try and remain positive. Positive for me is burying my head in the sand a bit. 'Jonnie Irwin is an English television presenter, writer, lecturer, business and property expert. On 13 November 2022, Irwin shared that he had terminal lung cancer, after being diagnosed in 2020.Irwin is a keen sportsman. He played rugby for Lutterworth RFC and then for Rugby Lions RFC, until an accident in a sevens tournament in which he broke his back and subsequently retired. Irwin married Jessica Holmes in September 2016. Together they have three sons. Rex born 2018 and twin sons Rafa and Cormac born 2020. Irwin and his family moved to the Hertfordshire town of Berkhamsted in 2018, and then to the Newcastle upon Tyne area.

