Josh Charles shares how it was to star in Taylor Swift's music video

Washington [US], May 8 : American film and TV actor Josh Charles opened up about his experience starring in Taylor Swift's music video for 'Fortnight' from her recent album 'The Tortured Poets Department', reported People.

Charles told the story behind how he got asked to appear in the video and it started with his Dead Poets Society costar Ethan Hawke.

"Taylor knows Ethan's daughter Maya and reached out to her," he recalled. "Obviously the title of the album is Tortured Poets Department, so I think it's obviously a little tip of the cap to Dead Poets Society other tortured poets and she probably had this idea it would be interesting for us to be in the video."

Charles continued, "So she then reached out to Ethan, and Ethan reached out to me. Once I got over thinking he was punking me, you know, when he first called me, I said, 'Dude, are you bulls-ting with me? Because if you're f-ing with me right now...."

However, the Sports Night actor was aware that the 53-year-old star of Before Sunrise was not "that guy" who would make such a joke.

"He was like, 'This is dead serious," Charles recalled. "And we talked about it, and I talked to her people and it seemed like such a fun idea."

Charles then praised Swift's directorial skills.

"She's an incredible director, my favourite kind of director because she knows what she wants," he said, adding how much she admired her, "I will say this I was already a fan of her music but if any of you ever get to meet her, your fandom for her will just go up through the roof. She's just such a genuine, cool, approachable person, and that's nice to see because that's not always the case," according to People.

Charles then revealed he was "sworn to secrecy" about starring in the video.

"I told my wife [Sophie Flack], my dad, maybe two other people I know," he said about starring in the video, adding he didn't tell his kids about it because "they're just blabbermouths."

Charles did, however, notify his 9-year-old son Rocco about his presence in the "Fortnight" video a few days before it was released.

"I did tell my son because he's so full of hot air. He makes up so much stuff I knew no one would believe him anyway," he admitted with a laugh.

Hawke appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he discussed his role in the "Maroon" singer's song video.

"I think she wanted to hide a little Easter egg about Dead Poets Society," he said of his appearance in the visual with Charles

Hawke also opened up in regards to having to stay tight-lipped about appearing in the music video.

"I can't imagine what it's like to walk through an airport with a friend you've known for 35 years and watch all the young people with their Eras sweatshirts on and their Taylor Swift things, and we got something on them," he said. "We're going to meet the queen ourselves," reported People.

