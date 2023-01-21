Josh Heald's 'Cobra Kai' heading up for renewal and final season

Get ready for the final kicks and hits chapter, as the American martial arts comedy-drama TV series 'Cobra Kai' is coming up with its final season on Netflix.

On Friday, taking to Instagram, the creators of 'Cobra Kai' announced that Season 6 would be the final season of the show on Netflix.

"Reacquainting the world with 'The Karate Kid' universe has been our humble honour. Making 'Cobra Kai' has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted," said creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg in a written statement on Instagram.

"Our day one goal with 'Cobra Kai' has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement," the note continues. "The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of 'Cobra Kai.' While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more 'Karate Kid' stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies."

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, 'Cobra Kai,' starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, continues the ongoing struggle between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament in "Karate Kid."

The programme's fifth season performed more than satisfactorily, debuting to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes critics score with an incredible 107 million hours of streamed viewing. The series is written and executive produced by Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Netflix has made the first five seasons available for streaming.

