JR NTR to miss his legendary grandfather Sr NTR's 100th birth anniversary celebration

Jr NTR will not be able to partake in the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of his beloved grandfather Sr NTR or NT Rama Rao. The centenary ceremony will take place today in Hyderabad and several influential people from movie and political backgrounds will be in attendance at the event. However, the RRR star will miss the celebrations as he will be staying with his wife and kids.

Jr NTR's publicist Vamsi Kaka took to his Twitter handle to share the news. He wrote, "We regret to inform that Sri Jr NTR garu will not be able to attend the NTR Shatajayanthi Utsavalu event to be held on 20th May at Hyderabad due to prior family commitments as his 40th birthday falls on the same day. The organising committee was informed about the same at the time of invitation. As soon as the audience got to know that Jr NTR is not going to be part of NTR100Celebrations, their reactions were amusing.

A section of the audience are trolling Jr NTR for not respecting his grandfather NTR.Netizens are asking why can't Tarak cancel his birthday celebrations for his grandfather. Is birthday more important to him than his grandfather's celebrations? Or, is Tarak hurt by Balakrishna, as they are not on good terms? What made Jr NTR skip NTR100 years celebrations when he is so fond of his grandfather? Only time can tell the answers.