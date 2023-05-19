Jr NTR's 30th film is titled 'Devara'

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 19 : 'Devara' has been revealed as the title of 'RRR' star NTR Jr's 30th film.

Jr NTR shared the update via a post on Twitter and Instagram. He also shared his intense look from the film.

The excitement has left fans excited.

"Woah...can't wait," a social media user commented.

"Loved the titled," another one wrote.

"Devara," which means God or Godlike, reunites Jr NTR with his "Janatha Garage" director Koratala Siva, whose last film was "Acharya," starring megastar Chiranjeevi and "RRR" star Ram Charan.

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

'Devara' will be out in theatres on April 5, 2024.

Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor of the film.

