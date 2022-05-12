Jubin Nautiyal, Amardeep Phogat collaborate for new track 'Kachiyaan Kachiyaan'

Mumbai, May 12 Popular singer Jubin Nautiyal and actor Amardeep Phogat have collaborated yet again for another track title, 'Kachiyaan Kachiyaan', with music composers Meet Bros, featuring Amardeep himself, Karan Mehra and Ilhana Dhillon.

Amardeep earlier collaborated with Jubin Nautiyal for the song 'Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra' has been in itself a sensation.

Talking about their second collaboration 'Kachiyaan Kachiyaan', Amardeep says: "'Kachiyaan Kachiyaan' is a beautiful track and will keep you hooked on till the end. It was a pleasure working with Bhushan sir, and working with Jubin sir has been lucky for me. Can't wait to work with Bushan sir and Jubin sir again."

Speaking of the song, Bhushan Kumar adds: "Jubin Nautiyal's soulful voice combined with beautiful lyrics by Kumaar is definitely a delight to ears. Not just that the song is also a visual treat as Navjit Buttar brings out the best in Amardeep and Ilhana."

Jubin speaks about the collaboration and the song: "It's always great to collaborate with Bhushanji. The tracks that he produces always have a great story line, a melody that is easy to get hooked onto and beautiful lyrics. 'Kachiyaan Kachiyaan' was a very interesting song for me to record for and after seeing the final outcome with the video, I am elated to be a part of this number."

'Kachiyaan Kachiyaan' is sung by Jubin Nautiyal with music by Meet Bros. It features the music star Amardeep Phogat, Karan Mehra and Ilhana Dhillon the lyrics are written by Kumaar. Directed by Navjit Buttar, the song has been released on the T-Series YouTube channel.

