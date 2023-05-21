Jude Law was obsessed with 'Star Wars' as a child
By IANS | Published: May 21, 2023 06:57 PM 2023-05-21T18:57:03+5:30 2023-05-21T19:10:09+5:30
Los Angeles, May 21 English actor Jude Law has revealed that he was obsessed with 'Star Wars' as ...
Los Angeles, May 21 English actor Jude Law has revealed that he was obsessed with 'Star Wars' as a child. The 50-year-old actor who plays a mysterious unnamed figure in upcoming spin-off series 'Skeleton Crew' first experienced the space saga when he was just six years old.
And, it sparked a life-long love of the franchise, reports 'Female First UK'.
He told Empire magazine: "It was what I played as a little boy. It was the toys I grew up, that my dog ate, that I lost, that I cried over. It's all that stuff."
Jude's favourite character was always Harrison Ford's Han Solo and though teaser footage of the new series - which sees a group of intergalactic kids get lost in space - show his alter ego in an Obi-Wan Kenobi-style robe and seemingly using the Force, he teased that he took inspiration from his hero.
He said, quoted by 'Female First UK', "I hope so. What I wanted to imbue was the humour and the sardonic nature of Solo. The slight tone of, 'Aw, this is all rubbish. What am I doing here?' I think that's a very 'Star Wars' thing, the lovely irony that someone in it is a little throwaway about the whole thing."
The actor found there were times he had to get "serious" on set to help guide his young co-stars.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app