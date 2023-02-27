Juhi Chawla, R Madhavan honoured with Champions of Change Award

It's a moment of pride for actors Juhi Chawla and R Madhavan as they were honoured with the Champions Of Change Award on Sunday in New Delhi.

Juhi and Madhavan received the special award from former President Ram Nath Kovind at Vigyan Bhavan in the capital.

Sharing a few glimpses from the ceremony, Juhi took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude.

"It is said that, 'Behind every champion there is a team that prepared him to become that champion'.. thanking everyone who touched my life , helped me learn , grow and supported in whatever I could do for the society. Honoured and humbled," she wrote.

As soon as Juhi shared pictures and videos from the ceremony, members of the film industry and her fans chimed in the comment section and congratulated her.

"Congratulations well deserved," Manisha Koraila commented.

"Congratulations," Raveena Tandon commented.

Madhavan also shared a video of him receiving the award on his Instagram.

"Thank you so very much. Gods Grace," he captioned the clip.

Champions of Change is an Indian award for promoting Gandhian values, community service and social development. It was founded in 2011.

